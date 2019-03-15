You've Been Warned! Trump's Neocons Are Reckless Enough to Turn the Cold War With Iran Into a Hot One

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 15th, 2019

Here’s the foreign policy question of questions in 2019: Are President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, all severely weakened at home and with few allies abroad, reckless enough to set off a war with Iran?  Could military actions designed to be limited — say, a heightening of the Israeli bombing of Iranian forces inside Syria, or possible U.S. cross-border attacks from Iraq, or a clash between American and Iranian naval ships in the Persian Gulf — trigger a wider war?

Worryingly, the answers are: yes and yes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

