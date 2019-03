Converting to a monthly basis, profits have been falling since November. However, -14% is a steep, steep drop unlike anything we’ve seen for a long time. It is, for Chinese industry, the worst hit to earnings since 2009. It’s already worse than 2015-16, a sharp global downturn which was for China’s economy a pretty sizable one especially for industry and manufacturing.

