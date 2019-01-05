$100 Billion in Weapons to the Saudis Buys a World Full of Hurt

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, January 5th, 2019

On December 13, the United States Senate made history with a vote invoking the 1973 War Powers Act to stop America’s military participation in, and support of, the unauthorized and immoral war against the desperate people in Yemen.

Never before had a vote of this nature passed the Senate. The measure passed with 56 senators voting in support and 41 voting against. It marked the first time the Senate has been able to put the breaks on our involvement in Yemen, a war that was never authorized by Congress, as is required by our Constitution.

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/100-billion-in-weapons-to-the-saudis-buys-a-world-full-of-hurt/?mc_cid=3f0ca60e5b&mc_eid=452197f5f6

 

