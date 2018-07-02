2015 Redux? Mind The Red Ponzi's Plunging Stocks And Sinking FX

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 2nd, 2018

With the yield curve flattening, Emerging Markets sliding, China's currency tumbling almost as fast as its equity markets, and the global economy once again on the skid, comparisons between 2018 and 2015 are becoming increasingly louder. Indeed, with the Chinese renminbi losing 3.5% against the dollar over the past two weeks alone, and a sharp 5.5% since the middle of April when the PBOC first cut its Required Reserve Ratio,  indicating a new easing phase has begun, this has been a steeper depreciation in the Yuan than the surprising August 2015 devaluation.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-01/2018-looking-increasingly-2015-why-jpmorgan-expects-more-pain-china

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.