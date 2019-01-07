2019 Market Outlook----Sans Bullish Blindfolds

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 7th, 2019

The cataclysmic action of Q4 left investors shellshocked as stocks plummeted and over 90% of US Dollar based asset classes ran a negative return for 2018 going against all Wall Street forecasts. Macro monsters from trade wars, Brexit, slowing growth, a slump in global property prices, political uncertainty, yield curve inversions, deficit explosions, technical breakdowns etc. are lurking everywhere, leaving investors blindfolded while trying to navigate highly volatile market waters in search for a safe destination in 2019. As we learned in 2018: Extremes can become more extreme, long term trends matter, patterns matter, divergences matter, technical disconnects matter and now we’re dealing with the aftermath and their implications.

 

 

 

https://northmantrader.com/2019/01/06/2019-market-outlook/

 

 

 

 

 

