2019's Five Most Mispriced Tail Events

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 6th, 2019

There is only one thing Trump likes more than power – money.  As his legal troubles grow exponentially in 2019, the president has an epiphany that he could lose all his wealth.  He cuts a Spiro Agnew-like deal and resigns from office in return for leniency.   The markets rally into the announcement but Trump doesn’t go easy and dog whistles to his base as he hits the exit.  The U.S. experiences a period of political and social instability.   Stocks sell-off hard.
Long American water cannons

 

 

 

https://macromon.wordpress.com/2019/01/06/2019s-five-most-mispriced-tail-events/

 

