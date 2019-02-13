$22 Trillion And Counting

For 8 years, we took every opportunity to point out that under Barack Obama's administration, US debt was rising at a alarmingly rapid rate, having nearly doubled, surging by $9.3 trillion during his term.

And while the absolute pace is slower, the trajectory of US debt under the Trump administration looks set to be no different. We note this because as of close of Monday, the US Treasury reported that total US debt has risen above $22 trillion for the first time; or $22,012,840,891,685.32 to be precise (11 months after topping $21 trillion).

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-12/us-national-debt-tops-22-trillion