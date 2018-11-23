438 Stocks on the NYSE Have Already Plunged 40%-94% from 52-Week Highs

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 23rd, 2018

It’s barely a correction, technically speaking, with the S&P 500 down 9.9% from its all-time closing high, the Dow down 9.2%, the Nasdaq down 14%, and the Russell 2000 small-caps index down 15%. But beneath the surface, there has been some serious bloodletting for many stocks.

For example, 438 stocks among the 2,051 or so stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have plunged between 40% and 94% from their 52-week highs.

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/11/22/list-of-438-stocks-on-nyse-plunged-40-94-from-52-week-highs/

