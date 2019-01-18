A Century Later, the Versailles Treaty Still Haunts Our World

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, January 18th, 2019

Unfortunately, we are still living and suffering in that world. Today’s social engineers are pikers compared to the sanctimonious, hypocritical megalomaniacs who in early 1919 sought to reorder the globe to their fantasies. In doing so, they planted the seeds of World War II a generation later, as well as innumerable smaller conflicts in succeeding decades. Their legacy warns us against the modern Sirens who insist that America’s responsibility is to reorder the world, enforced by constant war if necessary.

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/a-century-later-the-versailles-treaty-still-haunts-our-world/

 

 

