A Peace Democrat Fosters Panic In The Democrat War Party

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 13th, 2019

Hawaiian Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's just announced 2020 presidential bid has unleashed fury from both the right and the left, but more so from within her own party, and especially from corners long focused on regime change in Syria and who generally lobby for a more muscular "boots on the ground" foreign policy from Ukraine to Syria to Afghanistan. Some pundits have already gone so far as to say "keep an eye on her finances," suggesting illegal foreign campaign funding through Damascus or Moscow.

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-12/why-iraq-war-veteran-has-created-panic-democratic-party

 

 

