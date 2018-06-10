A Red Ponzi, Truly----China's Staggering Debt Vs. Soon-To-Be-Shrinking Population

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 10th, 2018

Neither the fact that China’s bank balance sheets amount to more than 600% of GDP nor the fact that they have doubled in terms of percentage of GDP in the past several years suggests a healthy development. Our friends from Condor Capital expect NPL ratios51F to rise in China, which could translate into credit losses of USD 2,700 to 3,500bn for China’s banks, and this is under the assumption of no contagion (!). By comparison, the losses of the global banking system since the financial crisis have been almost moderate at USD 1,500bn.....

 

 

 

https://mises.org/wire/china-trouble

