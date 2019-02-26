A Uniquely Stupid Idea: Washington Sponsored Regime Change In A Hotbed Of Yankee Go Home!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 26th, 2019

But getting rid of Maduro won’t be easy. Washington lacks credibility as a disinterested actor dedicated to the good of the Venezuelan people. Alas, Americans well-earned their reputation for “Yankee imperialism” through more than a century of military intervention in Latin America. Skeptics of Washington’s purported humanitarian intentions point to Venezuela’s 301 billion barrel oil reserves as a rich prize for American companies. Even many critics of Maduro do not back the U.S. campaign to oust the incumbent regime: a poll last month found 78 percent of Venezuelans opposed international intervention.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/america-shouldnt-invade-venezuela

 

 

