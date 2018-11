Japan’s economy is a lifeless corpse. In the 1990s, Tokyo propped up zombie banks: institutions that are solvent in name only. In the aftermath of the Great Recession, Japan ensured these companies remained open. Today, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is presiding over a zombie economy, and he thinks he has a solution to inject new life into the rotting carcass: another round of Abenomics!

