Adios, Fauxcahontas, Lie-Awatha, Fraudazuma and Sen. Warren, Too!

After being thoroughly rebuked by the Cherokee Nation for using her DNA results (which, by the way, make her more Aryan than Hitler) for cheap political purposes, Warren continues to debase herself stridently rallying her supporters to force Trump to pay up on his ‘bet’ with her that she is significantly Native American.

She went from possibly being of Cherokee origin to being the founding member of the Slapaho tribe. Because, seriously, someone needs to slap some sense into her. And if this incident proves anything it is that she’s surrounded by the worst political strategists this side of Hillary Clinton.

https://tomluongo.me/2018/10/16/when-warren-woke-world-cherokee-trump/