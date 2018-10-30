After Worst Intraday Reversal In Years---S&P Heading For Retest Of Early 2018 Lows (2550)

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 29th, 2018

Last week, I wrote that “the market’s trend breakdown had been confirmed” because the U.S. market closed below its important uptrend line that began formed in early-2016. In my mind, this morning’s market pop was nothing to get excited about because the U.S. stock indices were still below their important trendlines (which are now resistance levels), which means that last week’s technical breakdown was/is still intact. Shortly after my statement, the market erased its gains in one of the worst intraday reversals in years:

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=235135&preview_id=235135&preview_nonce=f2f05b935b&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.