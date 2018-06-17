Aluminum Sanctions Elicit Russian T-Bond Dumping----How The Empire Is Losing It's Grip On Global Finance

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 17th, 2018

In the case of the insane sanctions on Oleg Deripaska and Russian Aluminum giant, Rusal, back in April, we finally got some clarity as to how Russia can and will respond to future events.

In yesterday’s Treasury International Capital (TIC) report, we saw clearly that Russia activated its nearly $100 billion in U.S. Treasury debt to buy dollars in April.  More than $47 billion in U.S. debt was dumped into the market to cover the chaos engendered by Trump’s overnight diktat for the world to stop doing business with Rusal.

 

https://tomluongo.me/2018/06/16/trump-attacks-aluminum-russia-debt/

