America Has Lost A True (Anti-)War Hero, Congressman Walter Jones

Over the weekend we lost a good man. Congressman Walter Jones (R-NC) died on his birthday, at age 76, after complications from a fall......Elsewhere he added: “I did not do what I should have done to read and find out whether Bush was telling us the truth about Saddam being responsible for 9/11 and having weapons of mass destruction. Because I did not do my job then, I helped kill 4,000 Americans, and I will go to my grave regretting that.”

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/02/thomas-woods/we-just-lost-a-good-man/