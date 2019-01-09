America's $3.5 Trillion Health Care System---An Out-Of-Control Money Scam

If the U.S. health care system was a country, it would have the fifth largest GDP on the entire planet. At this point only the United States, China, Japan and Germany have a GDP that is larger than the 3.5 trillion dollar U.S. health care market. If that sounds obscene to you, that is because it is obscene. We should want people to be attracted to the health care industry because they truly want to help people that are suffering, but instead the primary reason why people are drawn to the health care industry these days is because of the giant mountains of money that are being made.

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/3-5-trillion-a-year-americas-health-care-system-has-become-one-of-the-worlds-largest-money-making-scams