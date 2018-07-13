America's Three Great Addictions----Opioids, War And Trump

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 13th, 2018

When it comes to the media in particular, Donald Trump is the opioid crisis. He’s their drug of choice. He gets them high. They can’t help themselves, nor can they stop. As head of CBS Leslie Moonves put it during election campaign 2016: “It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.” And then he added, “The money’s rolling in and this is fun. I’ve never seen anything like this, and this [is] going to be a very good year for us. Sorry. It’s a terrible thing to say. But bring it on, Donald. Keep going.”

http://www.tomdispatch.com/post/176444/tomgram%3A_engelhardt%2C_overdosing_in_twenty-first-century_america/#more

 

