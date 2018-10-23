America's Wage Workers: The Facts Are Even Bleaker Than You Think

The deeper we dig into the numbers provided by the Social Security Administration, the more depressing they become. Here are just a few examples from their official website…

-34 percent of all American workers made less than $20,000 last year. -48 percent of all American workers made less than $30,000 last year. -59 percent of all American workers made less than $40,000 last year. -68 percent of all American workers made less than $50,000 last year.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-22/middle-class-destroyed-50-all-american-workers-make-less-30533-year