Another One Bites The Dust---Honda To Move Some US Production To China

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, November 13th, 2018

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Honda Motor Company will expand the output of its Acura luxury vehicles in China by shifting production overseas for its SUV model, rather than importing it from the US.

The shift in production could be problematic for the company's Anna, Ohio engine plant; the all-wheel-drive system plant in Russells Point, Ohio; its transmission plant in Tallapoosa, Georgia; and the SUV's assembly line located in East Liberty, Ohio, which have been supplying parts and finished vehicles to the world's second-largest economy.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-12/another-one-bites-dust-honda-shifts-us-production-suv-china-amid-trade-war

 

