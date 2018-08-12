Another Sleazy GOP Warmonger----Senator Richard Burr, Torture Fanboy

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, August 12th, 2018

Newly released official documents obtained by the National Security Archive showing that CIA Director Gina Haspel directly supervised waterboarding at the first CIA “Black Site” simply confirm what Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) already knew as he orchestrated the charade that was Haspel’s confirmation hearing.  Burr allowed her to “classify” her own direct role in waterboarding and other torture techniques so that it could be kept from the public and secure her confirmation—-further proof that this Senate oversight committee has instead become an overlook committee.

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/08/11/senator-richard-burr-a-longtime-fan-of-torture/

