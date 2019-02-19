As Whacky As It Gets: Ukrainian Crooks & Neo-Nazis Enshrine Commitment To Join NATO In Constitution!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 19th, 2019

The merit for having introduced into the Ukrainian Constitution the engagement to enter officially into NATO goes in particular to Parliamentary President Andriy Parubiy. Co-founder in 1991 of the Ukrainian National-Socialist Party, on the model of Adolf Hitler’s National-Socialist Party; head of the neo-Nazi paramilitary formations which were used in 2014 during the putsch of Place Maïdan under US/NATO command, and in the massacre of Odessa; head of the Ukraine National Security and Defense Council, which, with the Azov Battalion and other neo-Nazi units, attacked Ukrainian civilians of Russian nationality in the Eastern part of the country and used his squadrons for acts of ferocious abuse, the plunder of political headquarters and other auto-da-fés in a truly Nazi style.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-18/ukraine-unveils-irreversible-commitment-join-eunato-its-constitution

