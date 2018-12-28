At 2018's End: Goodbye Synchronized Growth, Hello Global Malaise

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 28th, 2018

Economists really think the world is getting better rather than falling off again. It doesn’t matter how many times they think it, say it, print it, it never happens. They mean “normal” in the small “e” economic sense, and thus will be surprised as well as sorely disappointed by exactly what the oil market is saying on the topic. An oil crash is never a good thing. A 40% decline in oil prices spread out over a two-year period would be a huge boon to consumers; in two months, it’s nothing other than panicky liquidation which points to the same familiar if undesirable direction.

 

 

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=259257&preview_id=259257&preview_nonce=bb6ebe418a&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.