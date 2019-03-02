Auto Sales Tumble To 18 Month Low As SUV Demand Hits A Brick Wall

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, March 2nd, 2019

Those days, however, seem to be over, according to the latest, February U.S. auto sales data. Fiat Chrysler posted its first monthly sales decline in a year, according to Bloomberg. The kicker? Jeep, the company's driving force for the past several years, showed a rare back-to-back drop in deliveries. Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist of Cox Automotive said: “The results today suggest a much bigger story: The sales pace has finally shifted into a lower gear.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-02/us-auto-sales-tumble-18-month-low-suv-demand-hits-brick-wall

 

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.