B-Dud Goes Full Retard: Says Fed's Hideously Bloated Balance Sheet's No Problem

Stocks have reached a permanently high plateau", "subprime is contained", "there's no icebergs this far south" and now "The Fed's balance sheet is not the threat that people seem to think it is."

Man's ability to willfully ignore 'downside possibilities' and remain cognitively dissonant far longer than logic (or their pocketbook) should allow seems to know no bound and none other than The Federal Reserve's Bill Dudley just unleashed what could be the piece de resistance of "nothing to see here, move along" agitprop.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-05/feds-dudley-explains-how-i-learned-stop-worrying-love-feds-balance-sheet