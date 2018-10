A detailed examination of the Saudis who traveled to Istanbul on Oct. 2 shows almost all are security figures. They are royal guards, special forces, intelligence and Royal Saudi Air Force. Usually colonel level. The royal guards are the most represented. The Royal Guard Regiment reports directly to the crown prince. It is inconceivable that Mohammed would not know about what they were doing.

https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2018/10/saudi-arabia-jamal-khashoggi-killing-mbs.html