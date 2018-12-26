Behind The Bipartisan Shriek-Out On Syria---The Normalization Of Perpetual War

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 26th, 2018

Since I last wrote about the bipartisan shrieking, hysterical reaction to Trump’s planned military withdrawal from Syria the other day, it hasn’t gotten better, it’s gotten worse. I’m having a hard time even picking out individual bits of the collective freakout from the political/media class to point at, because doing so would diminish the frenetic white noise of the paranoid, conspiratorial, fearmongering establishment reaction to the possibility of a few thousands troops being pulled back from a territory they were illegally occupying.

 

 

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2018/12/25/endless-war-has-been-normalized-and-everyone-is-crazy/

 

 

 

 

 

