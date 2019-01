The real issue is that nothing has changed since a 2014 report from The Register that Huawei categorically refuses to install NSA backdoors into their hardware to allow unfettered intelligence access to the data that crosses their networks......The national security angle is simply about Huawei refusing the U.S. repeatedly on granting backdoor access to our information.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/01/19/5g-huawei-and-us-the-u-s-hates-competition/