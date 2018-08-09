Billionaire Punks Of Silicon Valley----The New Handmaids Of The Deep State

This two-tiered system is responsible for the cartel-like conditions enjoyed by Facebook, Google, Twitter, and the rest of the Silicon Valley crowd. The vast wealth poured into this new technology by investors buoyed by historically low interest rates, plus the special government-granted advantages granted to them by their friends in Washington, has resulted in the enrichment of Big Data beyond the dreams of Croesus.

In short, Silicon Valley is a creature of the State.

https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/08/08/challenging-the-lords-of-the-internet/