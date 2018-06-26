Bitcoin Bubble Bursting---Here's The Slippery Path To The Bottom

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

If that’s broken, the next support level would come down around $3,243, the low on September 14, 2017. That would be down 83.2% from the closing all-time high of $19,345. The next support level comes in at $1,975 on July 15, 2017. That would be a crash of 89.8% from the high… real bubble crash territory…

If it goes that far, it’s likely to go all the way back to the bubble origin of around $1,333 on April 27, 2017, with a 93.1% crash. That’s comparable to the dot-com bubble from 1999 into early 2000 – and the tulip bubble as well.

