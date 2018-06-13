Blue Skies Ahead, Trust Us! FANG Insiders Selling Their Stocks Faster Than Ever

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, June 13th, 2018

And this momentum has done what it always does - spark mom-and-pop to chase the quick buck as Tech stocks have seen record inflows as they have emerged as the "defensive growth" sector of the late market cycle...But while 'average joe' is busily loading up on hyper-valued tech in his 401k like never before, insiders at the FANG stocks have been puking their own shares at a record pace this year...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-12/fang-insiders-selling-their-stocks-faster-any-time-history

 

