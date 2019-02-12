Bravo, Senator Rand Paul--Will Oppose Barr, Defend The 4th Amendment

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 11th, 2019

Paul told Politico that he had concerns about Barr's record on privacy, calling him a "chief advocate for warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens

 

 

 

 

 

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/429517-paul-to-oppose-trumps-ag-nominee

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.