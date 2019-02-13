Bravo, Tulsi! Rep. Gabbard Is Driving The Warmongering Mainstream Media Crazy

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 13th, 2019

So that was nuts. We can expect to see a whole, whole lot more of this as the plutocratic media works overtime to undermine Gabbard’s message in order to keep her from disrupting establishment war narratives, and I’m pleased as punch to see Gabbard firing back and calling them out for the sleazy war propagandists that they are. Her presidential campaign is shaking the foundations of the establishment narrative control matrix more than anything else that’s going on right now, so it looks like writing about these embarrassing mass media debacles she’s been provoking may be a big part of my job in the coming months.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/02/12/tulsi-gabbard-is-driving-the-msm-crazy/

 

