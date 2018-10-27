Broken Trend Lines----Attention Needs Be Paid!

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, October 27th, 2018

Sure enough, the Dow fell 296 points or 1.2% on Friday, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%, which confirms the technical breakdown under the important trendline that formed in early-2016 (I was waiting for a solid close below this level on the weekly chart).This week’s sell-off caused the S&P 500 to break below its uptrend line that began in early-2016. The next major technical support and price target to watch is the 2,550 to 2,600 support zone that formed at the lows earlier this year.

 

 

