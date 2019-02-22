Canary Down Under: Australia's Housing Crash And Wealth Mal-Distribution Backlash Will Spread

After six years of tumultuous Liberal rule, the Labour Party is hoping to wrest back control of the government during elections later this year. And it sees tackling this intergenerational divide as the best way to do it. And combating the country's increasingly unaffordable housing bubble is a key plank of its proposals. The party has pledged to curb tax breaks for property investors that helped drive up home prices (alongside an influx of foreign capital).

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-21/australias-housing-bubble-could-topple-government