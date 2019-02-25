Canary In The Shale Patch----Wall Street Losing Interest In Perpetual Red Ink

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 25th, 2019

The once-powerful partnership between fracking companies and Wall Street is fraying as the industry struggles to attract investors after nearly a decade of losing money.

Frequent infusions of Wall Street capital have sustained the U.S. shale boom. But that largess is running out. New bond and equity deals have dwindled to the lowest level since 2007. Companies raised about $22 billion from equity and debt financing in 2018, less than half the total in 2016 and almost one-third of what they raised in 2012, according to Dealogic.

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/frackers-face-harsh-reality-as-wall-street-backs-away-11551009601?mod=hp_major_pos13

 

 

 

 

 

