Canary On The Hindu Kush---Is Washington Finally Ready To Give Up Its Afghan Folly?

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 31st, 2018

The United States seems ready to give up on Afghanistan.

Early this year the U.S. stopped all aid to Pakistan. Even the old Pakistani government was already talking about blocking the logistic line. The incoming prime minister Imran Khan has campaigned for years against the U.S. war on Afghanistan. He very much prefers an alliance with China over any U.S. rapprochement. The U.S. hope is that Pakistan will have to ask the IMF for another bailout and thus come back under Washington's control. But it is more likely that Imran Khan will ask China for financial help.

 

 

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/07/us-negotiates-retreat-from-afghanistan.html#more

