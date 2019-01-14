"Cars Have Just Been Crushed": The US Auto Market Is Heading For Recession Again

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 14th, 2019

Despite surprisingly strong 2018 results and 2019 estimates out of General Motors last week, it’s becoming clearer that a recession in the U.S. auto industry is already underway. All one has to do is look around: factories are closing, shifts are being truncated and thousands of layoffs have taken place.

Meanwhile, Detroit is showing increasingly more signs that it is in the midst of a recession as demand for sedans has collapsed. This collapse has been the result of most consumers moving to sport utility vehicles and pick-ups. In fact, the models that used to be the lifeblood of the car industry, sedans like the Honda Accord and Ford Fusion, only made up 30% of US sales in 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-13/cars-have-just-been-crushed-us-auto-market-officially-recession-again

