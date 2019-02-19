CBS In The Tank For The Deep State: Scott Pelley's Pitiful Powdering Of The McCabe Pig

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 19th, 2019

Finally, you’re left with image of Scott Pelley sucking on his eyeglass frames as if he was trying to impersonate a character who might be called The Ole Sage TV Journalist, after neatly disgracing both himself and TV journalism in his puffy chat-up with Andrew McCabe, the ex-Deputy FBI Director who stage-managed the cover-up of the RussiaGate fiasco in both of its phases — first to interfere with the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton, and then to oust the winner of the election, Mr. Trump.

 

 

 

 

 

http://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/scott-pelley-commits-career-suicide/

 

 

