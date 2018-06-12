Central Banks Have Crushed The Markets---No More Proof Necessary

When in doubt, watch TV is one hell of an investment strategy. If you ever needed more proof that central banks have crushed these markets, there you have it. The belief that nothing matters other than an inconsequential rate hike some time over a year from now in euro land or whether the Fed will make the ever so bold move of raising the IOER by only 20 basis points speaks volumes. And it isn’t being complimentary.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-12/breslow-if-you-ever-needed-proof-central-banks-have-crushed-these-markets-there-you