China's Down And (Trade) War Is Closing In

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, January 18th, 2019

“A trade pact, if it happens, may soothe investors, and perhaps even juice economic growth—at least temporarily.  But it won’t bring an end to China’s woes.  While tariffs are a nuisance, the real problems run deeper, embedded in China’s financial structure. “What goes widely unnoticed is that China is already in crisis.  No, it’s not the sort of hold-on-for-dear-life collapse the U.S. had in 2008 or the surprising, ferocious meltdowns the Asian Tiger economies experienced in 1997.  Nonetheless, it’s a crisis, complete with gutted banks, bankrupt companies, and state bailouts.  Since the Chinese distinguish their model of state capitalism as ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics,’ let’s call this a ‘financial crisis with Chinese attributes.’

 

 

 

 

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=267955&preview_id=267955&preview_nonce=5749d0ce8a&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.