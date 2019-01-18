Chinese Property Developers Implode----$55 Billion Debt Cliff Dead Ahead

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, January 18th, 2019

Two weeks later, our concern that something is not quite well with China's housing sector was validated by the market overnight when shares in Jiayuan International, a prominent Chinese property developer, imploded in late trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, its stock collapsing 81% due to investor unease over a sector that is staggering under vast debts just as the world’s second-biggest economy slows.

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-17/55-billion-reasons-why-chinese-property-developers-just-flash-crashed

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.