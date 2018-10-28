Congressman John J. Duncan Jr.----GOP Anti-War Hero

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, October 28th, 2018

As Duncan relates his comments at the meeting, he told Rice, Tenet, and McLaughlin that “traditional conservative positions” of “being against massive foreign aid,” “being against huge deficit spending,” “not wanting the US to be the policeman of the world,” and “being the biggest critics of the [United Nations]” all lined up against voting to authorize the Iraq War. The war was justified as enforcing UN resolutions. “If you get past all those traditional conservative positions,” Duncan then asked, “do you have any evidence of any imminent threat?” “They didn’t,” continues Duncan

 

 

https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2018/10/25/rep-john-duncan-on-becoming-an-antiwar-republican/

