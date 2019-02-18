Core Investors Of Masayoshi Son's Giant VC Crap-Shoot ( $90B Vision Fund) Getting Cold Feet

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 18th, 2019

The backers in question are Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co, who together have contributed roughly two-thirds of the Vision Fund's capital. Should they balk at the relationship, it could spell trouble for any deals that the fund has planned, because according to the most recent reports, Vision has only deployed about $60 billion of its $100 billion in capital, and reportedly has about 20 deals in the pipeline.

 

 

 

 

 

