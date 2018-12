Fast forward to today when Goldman reports that just two weeks after our original report, the number of A to BBB downgrades has doubled to a whopping $176 billion in the fourth quarter, just shy of the all time high hit in Q4 2015, and with several more weeks still left this quarter, it is likely that a new downgrade record will soon be hit.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-14/credit-verge-crisis-176-billion-rated-bonds-downgraded-bbb-q4