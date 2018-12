It is not (only) Russia that is holding Erdogan back. As seen above he has serious concerns about such an operation. ......He will most likely want to avoid any additional military involvement in Syria. If Damascus and Moscow can get the PKK under control, Ankara will be satisfied.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/12/first-fallout-of-trumps-decision-to-withdraw-from-syria.html#more