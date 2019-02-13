Donald The Sucker----Falls For Same Bloody-Minded Neocon Anti-Iran Policy Which Has Failed For 30 Years

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 13th, 2019

Secretary Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton are busy gathering an anti-Iran coalition in Warsaw to crush Iran’s clerical rulers once and for all. But there is nothing innovative about the Pompeo-Bolton plan. In fact, Washington has been down this path numerous times before and it has invariably led to failure—even when much of the world was on America’s side. The question is not whether Bolton and Pompeo will succeed or not, but what they will push Donald Trump to do once their failure is clear for all to see.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/americas-effort-isolate-iran-will-backfire-44342

