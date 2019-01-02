Dow 11,000---Why It Could Happen

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019

It has been a bad December for the stock markets, but pundits across the land are predicting a recovery in the new year from this terrible drop. Short-term market fluctuations are unpredictable, but the reality remains: owing to decades of funny money the market has got far ahead of its equilibrium value, which is now around 11,000 on the Dow, half the present level. It is worth examining what a world with Dow 11,000 will look like.

 

 

 

https://www.tbwns.com/2018/12/31/the-bears-lair-looking-forward-to-dow-11000/

