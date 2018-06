The stock prices of 16 of the most 'Systemically Important Financial Institutions' (SIFIs) in the world are now in bear market territory (down by 20% or more from their recent highs in dollar terms); and as the FT reports, this has caused Ian Hartnett, chief investment strategist at London-based Absolute Strategy Research, to issue his first "Black Swan" alert since 2009.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-14/some-most-systemically-important-banks-world-are-tumbling